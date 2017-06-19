The Fifth's Commandment: Let Religious Liberty Stand
It's rare to get good news from the courts these days, but in Mississippi, Governor Phil Bryant got exactly that. Before the ink had even dried on his Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act, a group of liberal activists at the ACLU filed suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|2 hr
|carl
|19
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC