Tech's Keter wins NCAA semifinal in steeplechase

The Texas Tech senior won the first semifinal race of the 3,000-meter steeplechase Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, putting him in the 12-man field for Friday's final. Keter's semifinal victory, Justin Hall's 12th-place finish in the long jump the men's 1,600-meter relay qualifying for the finals were the highlights for Texas Tech on day one of the four-day national meet at Hayward Field.

