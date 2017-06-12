Talent at fore, Phils prioritize unta...

Talent at fore, Phils prioritize untapped value

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies snapped a notable streak on Monday night, when they selected University of Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley with the eighth pick in the 2017 Draft. It had been 17 years since the Phillies selected a college batter in the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 2 hr Facts 41
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Wed Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Tue The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Tue PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Mon Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC