Talbot earns scholarship as Merit Fin...

Talbot earns scholarship as Merit Finalist

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

Talbot was honored as one of 15,000 National Merit Finalists among all graduating seniors in the United States. He was also the valedictorian of the Class of 2017 at Warren Central and one of 20 ALL-STAR Scholastic Scholars in Mississippi among the 284 STAR students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 3 min jmac101 1
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC