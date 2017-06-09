Talbot earns scholarship as Merit Finalist
Talbot was honored as one of 15,000 National Merit Finalists among all graduating seniors in the United States. He was also the valedictorian of the Class of 2017 at Warren Central and one of 20 ALL-STAR Scholastic Scholars in Mississippi among the 284 STAR students.
