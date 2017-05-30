Singing River Hospital, William Carey professor examine 500-year-old Mayan bones
With the evolution of technology, a William Carey professor and researcher is working with Singing River Hospital to scan a collection of Mayan bones dating back to the 1500s. Jennifer Hotzman, Assistant Professor of Anatomy at William Carey University, sought the help of the Singing River Radiology Group to perform CT scans of Native American bones from Tipu, Belize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC