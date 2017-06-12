Sheriff Fires 6 Employees After 2 Inmates Escape From Jail
A Mississippi sheriff says his office has fired six employees and suspended two others following the escape of two jail inmates. Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston tells the Delta Democrat-Times that the June 2 escape of two inmates was "an employee's fault."
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|3 hr
|Wowowow
|15
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Sat
|Rev Cash Dollar
|7
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC