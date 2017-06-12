Sheriff Fires 6 Employees After 2 Inm...

Sheriff Fires 6 Employees After 2 Inmates Escape From Jail

A Mississippi sheriff says his office has fired six employees and suspended two others following the escape of two jail inmates. Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston tells the Delta Democrat-Times that the June 2 escape of two inmates was "an employee's fault."

