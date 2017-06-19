See South Misissippia s Miss Mississippi 2017 contestants compete in opening round

Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs does the 'dab' with her Magnolia Princesses after her talent performance on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg. Miss Heart of Dixie Allison Judge of Ocean Springs does the 'dab' with her Magnolia Princesses after her talent performance on Wednesday, June 21, the first of three nights of preliminary competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg.

