Roger Stone: I Hooked Up Nigel Farage With Donald Trump

Roger Stone: I Hooked Up Nigel Farage With Donald Trump

Last week, the Guardian published a report revealing a new and odd twist in the Trump-Russia scandal: Nigel Farage, the British politician who led the Brexit movement in Great Britain, is a "person of interest" in the FBI investigation of interactions between Trump associates and the Russian government. The newspaper reported that Farage was under FBI scrutiny because he had relationships with both the Trump camp and with WikiLeaks, which disseminated Democratic emails swiped by Russian hackers in an effort to help Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

