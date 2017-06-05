Roger Stone: I Hooked Up Nigel Farage With Donald Trump
Last week, the Guardian published a report revealing a new and odd twist in the Trump-Russia scandal: Nigel Farage, the British politician who led the Brexit movement in Great Britain, is a "person of interest" in the FBI investigation of interactions between Trump associates and the Russian government. The newspaper reported that Farage was under FBI scrutiny because he had relationships with both the Trump camp and with WikiLeaks, which disseminated Democratic emails swiped by Russian hackers in an effort to help Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Mon
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC