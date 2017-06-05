Report suggests Medicaid is a lifeline for many Mississippi children in rural areas
Over half the Mississippians on Medicaid are children. They're also the cheapest to cover and a new study shows Medicaid serves as a lifeline for those families, especially in rural areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC