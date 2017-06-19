Pair face federal charges in Mississippi pawn shop killings
A 38-year-old-man and a woman already facing state charges over three deaths during a Mississippi robbery now face federal charges. Joshua Garcia, of Vancleave, pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to robbery, discharging a firearm causing the murder of three individuals, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
