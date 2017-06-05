Ole Miss disputes NCAA lack of institutional control charge
The University of Mississippi has contested the NCAA's charges of lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by head coach Hugh Freeze. The Ole Miss football program released its response Tuesday to a second NCAA Notice of Allegations in less than two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|23 hr
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC