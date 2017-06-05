Officials break ground for Beach Blvd. Scenic Byway walking path

On Wednesday, June 7, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors together with Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Tom King broke ground to extend the Beach Boulevard Scenic By-way pedestrian pathway near the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel. When complete, the pathway will stretch for just under five miles from Washington Street in Bay St. Louis to the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel with the new extension starting at Lakeshore Drive.

