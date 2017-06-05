Officials break ground for Beach Blvd...

Officials break ground for Beach Blvd. Scenic Byway walking path

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sea Coast Echo

On Wednesday, June 7, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors together with Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Tom King broke ground to extend the Beach Boulevard Scenic By-way pedestrian pathway near the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel. When complete, the pathway will stretch for just under five miles from Washington Street in Bay St. Louis to the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel with the new extension starting at Lakeshore Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 6 hr jmac101 1
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC