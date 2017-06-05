Officials break ground for Beach Blvd. Scenic Byway walking path
On Wednesday, June 7, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors together with Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Tom King broke ground to extend the Beach Boulevard Scenic By-way pedestrian pathway near the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel. When complete, the pathway will stretch for just under five miles from Washington Street in Bay St. Louis to the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel with the new extension starting at Lakeshore Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|6 hr
|jmac101
|1
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC