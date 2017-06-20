Nix competing this week in Miss Mississippi pageant
By Rita Howell Though she's not representing Batesville, officially, Charley Ann Nix will have plenty of hometown supporters pulling for her as she competes this weekend in the Miss Mississippi pageant. Last fall Nix won the Miss DeSoto County Pageant, which qualified her to advance to the Miss Mississippi competition in Vicksburg.
