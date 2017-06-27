Murder stats bring sobering truths th...

Murder stats bring sobering truths that hit close to home

Read more: Panolian

Orleans Parish, Louisiana between 2009 and 2015 had the highest murder rate per capita of all U.S. counties, cities or districts, according to a study published on the law enforcement web site PoliceOne.com. Even with Chicago's reputation, when you compare murders with population, with 43 murders per 100,000 population, Orleans climbed to the top of the list, according to a story published earlier this month in The Times-Picayune.

Chicago, IL

