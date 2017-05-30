MS Congressional Delegation announces $7 million to improve airports
Members of the Mississippi congressional delegation today announced 42 grants worth more than $7.54 million for infrastructure and safety improvements at local airports throughout the state. The grant funding is drawn from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes and other, similar revenue sources.
