Mississippi's largest community college warned by accreditor
Mississippi's largest community college has been put on warning by its accrediting body, which cited financial problems and other issues. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in a statement Friday, said that Hinds Community College was sanctioned because it's violating accrediting rules related to a sound financial base and stability, as well as the effectiveness of its educational programs.
