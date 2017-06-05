Mississippi woman charged with fraud faces imprisonment
The Mississippi Attorney General's office says a woman is facing up to eight years in prison if found guilty on fraud charges. The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson reports 49-year-old Clarksdale resident Tammie Conner appeared Tuesday in Coahoma Circuit Court after she had been charged with workers compensation and wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC