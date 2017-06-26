Mississippi Taking Steps to Reduce Ch...

Mississippi Taking Steps to Reduce Childhood Obesity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The American Journal of Managed Care

Mississippi may lead the nation in prevalence of diabetes,1 but several initiatives are moving us closer to the top in terms of fighting it among our youth and adults. It is estimated that 41.8% of school-aged children and youth in Mississippi are overweight or obese.2 The reasons for this are varied: household financial constraints that prohibit purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and proteins; lack of access to these items in rural areas; poor dietary habits; failure to take advantage of school breakfast and lunch programs; limited physical activity; and increased time in front of a television, tablet, or phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 14 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 13
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Sat Dunno 20
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Sat Samuel-7g-Jackson 200
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Jun 21 Howboutit 46
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC