Mississippi Taking Steps to Reduce Childhood Obesity

Mississippi may lead the nation in prevalence of diabetes,1 but several initiatives are moving us closer to the top in terms of fighting it among our youth and adults. It is estimated that 41.8% of school-aged children and youth in Mississippi are overweight or obese.2 The reasons for this are varied: household financial constraints that prohibit purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and proteins; lack of access to these items in rural areas; poor dietary habits; failure to take advantage of school breakfast and lunch programs; limited physical activity; and increased time in front of a television, tablet, or phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.