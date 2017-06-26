Mississippi Taking Steps to Reduce Childhood Obesity
Mississippi may lead the nation in prevalence of diabetes,1 but several initiatives are moving us closer to the top in terms of fighting it among our youth and adults. It is estimated that 41.8% of school-aged children and youth in Mississippi are overweight or obese.2 The reasons for this are varied: household financial constraints that prohibit purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, and proteins; lack of access to these items in rural areas; poor dietary habits; failure to take advantage of school breakfast and lunch programs; limited physical activity; and increased time in front of a television, tablet, or phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|14 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|13
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Sat
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC