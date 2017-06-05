Mississippi revoking licenses of All ...

Mississippi revoking licenses of All American Check Cashing

Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A new settlement says the state of Mississippi will revoke all the licenses of a company called All American Check Cashing Inc. Regulators say the Madison-based company, which has 42 stores in Mississippi, broke state law by encouraging customers to pay only interest on loans. After an extended regulatory fight, the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance announced Friday that it had reached a settlement with All American.

Chicago, IL

