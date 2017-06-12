Mississippi man's head cut off at tim...

Mississippi man's head cut off at time he died, not later

15 hrs ago

An autopsy shows that a Mississippi man whose severed head and burned body were found separately died from the decapitation. The remains of 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson were found Saturday.

