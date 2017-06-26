Mississippi LGBT law faces more court scrutiny
Mississippi is in for a long court fight over constitutional questions about its law dealing with religious objections to same-sex marriage. It aims to protect three beliefs: marriage is only between a man and a woman; sex should only take place in such a marriage; and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.
