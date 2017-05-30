Mississippi legislators setting final pieces budget
The fiscal year starts July 1, and dollar amounts for most agencies were approved before legislators ended their regular session two months ago. A special session starts at 10 a.m. today, and legislators need to set budgets for the attorney general and the Department of Transportation.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|2 hr
|fat cats
|6
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
