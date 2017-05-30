Mississippi legislators setting final...

Mississippi legislators setting final pieces budget

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The fiscal year starts July 1, and dollar amounts for most agencies were approved before legislators ended their regular session two months ago. A special session starts at 10 a.m. today, and legislators need to set budgets for the attorney general and the Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... 2 hr fat cats 6
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) May 21 The Bad Three 11
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC