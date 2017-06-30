Mississippi legislator wants law to p...

Mississippi legislator wants law to prevent monument vandals

A Mississippi lawmaker who said weeks ago that people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments is now criticizing the vandalism of a historical marker about a lynching that galvanized the civil rights movement. State Rep. Karl Oliver's district includes the community of Money, where black teenager Emmett Till was kidnapped and killed in 1955 for whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.

