Mississippi gets $2.9 million to clean up contaminated sites

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says the nine brownfield grants are the most Mississippi has ever received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . Brownfields are property where pollutants complicate reuse.

