Mississippi Department of Human Services. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has a new division to promote job training and growth among SNAP benefit recipients. "The Division of Workforce Development is a newly created division at the department of human services, and what we do is collaborate with partners throughout the state as well as our local community colleges to assist our individuals, as well as their families, who are coming in for services to obtain the education and training that they need to go on and obtain the skills and credentials to obtain employment," said Kimela Runnels, Twin Districts area director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

