Mississippi counties ordered to stop jailing poor people indefinitely
A U.S. federal judge has ordered four central Mississippi counties to appoint public defenders for arrestees when they are detained instead of jailing them for months without providing legal counsel, civil rights groups said on Wednesday. The order accompanies the settlement of a federal class action lawsuit challenging one county's practice of detaining people who cannot afford a lawyer for as long as a year without formal charges and appointment of counsel, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center said in a statement.
