Mississippi Bar passage rate heading ...

Mississippi Bar passage rate heading downward, but is it a fair assessment?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The legal profession has been a career that many aspire to obtain, but becoming an attorney in Mississippi is proving more difficult in recent years. The passage rate for the Mississippi bar exam to become a licensed attorney in the state has dropped from about 80 percent passing to about a third passing on the most recent exam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC