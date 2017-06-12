Mississippi agencies approved for layoffs after budget cuts
Two state agencies have been approved to move ahead with layoffs as the Mississippi government sheds employees following budget cuts. The Mississippi State Personnel Board on Thursday approved plans for the Department of Mental Health to lay off 125 workers at four facilities, part of an overall plan by the agency to trim employment by 650.
