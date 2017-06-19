Missing teen girls spotted in south Mississippi; K-9 units lose their tracks in the rain, police say
Two teenage girls from Alabama and Mississippi were spotted in Greene County, Mississippi, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. GCSO Chief Deputy Brad Warrick said that Claudia Landrum, 16, from Washington, Alabama and Kaelyn Smith, 17, from Greene, Mississippi, were spotted at the Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church at the intersection of Union Road and Brewertown Road on Monday night.
