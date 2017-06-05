MDOT continues International 72 Hour Roadcheck in Bovina
Mississippi Department of Transportation Enforcement Officers are currently performing continuous inspections of commercial motor vehicles and their drivers for three consecutive days as a part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's 72 hour International Roadcheck. "MDOT Enforcement Officers are continuing the marathon of inspections statewide this week as part of the International 72-hourRoadcheck taking place June 6-8," said Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall.
