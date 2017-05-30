Man dead in officer-involved shooting...

Man dead in officer-involved shooting identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

According to officials, an officer responded to a traffic accident at Leeville Road and Highway 42 just before 10 a.m. According to Forrest Co. Coroner Butch Benedict, the man who was shot and died at the hospital was identified as Marc Brandon Davis of Laplace, Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) May 21 The Bad Three 11
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC