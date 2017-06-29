Man can seek money for wrongful conviction in Mississippi - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST
In this March 4, 2004 file photo Tyler Edmonds appears in Starkville, Miss. Edmonds was convicted and later cleared after falsely confessing to murder at 13. Edmonds, now 28 and living in Florida, says he is grateful that the Mississippi Supreme Court has revived his request for compensation in Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Tue
|The Troll Stopper
|19
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC