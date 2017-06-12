Laurel Main Street recognized for building transformation
Laurel Main Street was recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association's annual awards ceremony in Jackson on Thursday night. The MMSA awarded Laurel Main Street with the Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project for its work on the Slowboat Brewing Company, according to a press release from MMSA.
