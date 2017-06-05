JCJC's Nursing program ranked as top amongst Community/Junior Colleges
Being ranked the best nursing program amongst the 15 Community/Junior Colleges in Mississippi is not an easy task. When Jones County Junior College's Associate Degree Nursing Division Chair, Erin Knight, MSN, RN received the news the two-year nursing program was ranked #4 rank amongst all nursing programs in the state by RegisteredNursing.org., it confirmed what she suspected.
