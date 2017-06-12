Jackson State to Cut Budget and Borrow Money to Aid Finances
Jackson State University will cut its next budget by nearly 8 percent and borrow $6 million as it continues to work through financial difficulties The moves at Mississippi's largest historically black university were approved Thursday by College Board trustees. The board also approved plans to eliminate nine departments through mergers and to downgrade the School of Journalism and Media Studies to a department.
