Hospital system to cut more than 100 workers
A Mississippi hospital system is cutting more than 100 employees, saying it needs to reduce costs because of lower reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid and other insurers. Meridian-based Rush Health Systems has 2,800 employees across seven hospitals and multiple clinics.
