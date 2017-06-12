Gulfport men got meth from California to sell on the Mississippi Coast, FBI says
Two Gulfport men were arrested and are held without bond after an investigation showed they were bringing meth from California to sell in South Mississippi, the FBI said in a press release. Steven Paul Salmon, 55, and Hector Serrano-Cruz, 41, were arrested Monday on Community Road in Gulfport after agents set up surveillance and watched Serrano-Cruz supply Salmon with three pounds of meth delivered from California and intended for sale across the Mississippi Coast, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|18 hr
|Real life
|41
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Tue
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC