Gulfport men got meth from California to sell on the Mississippi Coast, FBI says

Two Gulfport men were arrested and are held without bond after an investigation showed they were bringing meth from California to sell in South Mississippi, the FBI said in a press release. Steven Paul Salmon, 55, and Hector Serrano-Cruz, 41, were arrested Monday on Community Road in Gulfport after agents set up surveillance and watched Serrano-Cruz supply Salmon with three pounds of meth delivered from California and intended for sale across the Mississippi Coast, authorities said.

