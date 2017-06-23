Federal Court Upholds Law Allowing Refusal Of Service To LGBT Couples
A law allowing business owner to deny service to LGBT couples was ruled enforceable in Mississippi by a federal court Thursday. The U.S. Court of Appeals, 5th circuit struck down a district court's injunction against the law , which now allows business owners to refuse to serve gay, lesbian, or transgender couples on grounds of religious objection and also permits clerks to refuse to issue marriage licenses to LGBT couples.
