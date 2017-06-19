Federal court lifts injunction on controversial Mississippi religious objection bill

According to a legal analysis [text, PDF] from Columbia University [official website], House Bill 1523 [text], or the Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act, "strips Mississippians of applicable anti-discrimination protections in order to accommodate the preferences of religious individuals and institutions." Those with "a sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction" can discriminate against LGBTQ individuals by denying housing, occupation, educational guidance, and other services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.