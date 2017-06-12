Emmy Showdown: 46 Actors Competing Against Themselves, From...
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Alfonso Herrera: The Exorcist, Sense8 SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Deon Cole: Angie Tribeca, black-ish Ennis Esmer: Red Oaks, You Me Her SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Giancarlo Esposito: Better Call Saul, The Get Down Terry O'Quinn: The Blacklist: Redemption, Patriot, Secrets and Lies Sam Palladino: Humans, Nashville Rufus Sewell: The Man in the High Castle, Victoria Jimmy Smits: The Get Down, 24: Legacy SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE OR MINISERIES Alfred Molina: Close to the Enemy, Feud, Sister Cities Michael Kenneth Williams: The Night Of, When We Rise SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Caitlin FitzGerald: Masters of Sex, Rectify Margo Martindale: The Americans, Sneaky Pete Samira Wiley: The Handmaid's Tale, Orange Is the New Black *J.
