Election Night in South Mississippi
Our comprehensive election night coverage begins at 8pm with our live stream on WLOX.com and the WLOX app. You can also watch the live stream here: http://bit.ly/1RcxWkb Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Lucedale, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, and Pascagoula all have competitive mayoral elections, as well as a handful of city council and alderman races.
