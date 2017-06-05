Dug roundup nets a dozen in Stone County

Local, state and federal authorities arrested a dozen people during a drug roundup in portions of Stone County, including the city of Wiggins. The warrants were connected to a two-month undercover narcotics investigation that has been spearheaded by the Wiggins Police Department.

Chicago, IL

