Drug overdose deaths are at an all-time high in Mississippi

"In March 2017, MBN averaged a drug overdose death investigation every other day," explained Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. Dowdy said it was opioids that accounted for 81 percent of the overdose deaths in Mississippi in the last four years.

Chicago, IL

