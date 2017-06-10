Does Anybody Really Care About NCAA I...

Does Anybody Really Care About NCAA Investigations Anymore?

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Big Lead

You care about this situation at Ole Miss ? It concerns you that some college football players in Mississippi benefited from being college football players in a manner deemed "improper" by a pile of cement and self-preservation known as "the NCAA?" Because I'm out. I'm no longer capable of caring about these things.

