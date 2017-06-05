DMR expects better season as shrimpers hit the water
Shrimp boats hug the shore in Biloxi Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017, before heading to open water in anticipation of the opening day of shrimp season. Shrimp season in Mississippi opened on June 7 at 6 a.m. The 2017 brown shrimp season opened 6 a.m. Wednesday and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources officials are hoping the season will be bountiful for recreational and commercial shrimpers in South Mississippi.
