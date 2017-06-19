Court: Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objections law
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed a judge's decision that had blocked the law before it could take effect last July.
