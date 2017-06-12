Correction: Education Accountability-...

Correction: Education Accountability-Mississippi story

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In a story June 16 about a new plan that Mississippi is developing to comply with a federal education law, The Associated Press reported erroneously one of the academic areas in which the state is seeking to increase student performance. The state is seeking to raise proficiency levels in English/language arts, not science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Thu Real life 41
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 13 The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC