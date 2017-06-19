Convention center made over as contes...

Convention center made over as contestants move in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vicksburg Post

For 51 weeks out of the year, the room serves as a storage space for the Vicksburg Convention Center, but for one week the clutter is replaced with glitz and glamour as the room is transformed into the dressing room for Miss Mississippi constants. "The dressing room that we use is a storeroom for the convention center," Miss Mississippi dressing room coordinator Michelle Cocarro said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Sun The Stealth 198
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Sun Truth 45
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 13 The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC