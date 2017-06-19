Convention center made over as contestants move in
For 51 weeks out of the year, the room serves as a storage space for the Vicksburg Convention Center, but for one week the clutter is replaced with glitz and glamour as the room is transformed into the dressing room for Miss Mississippi constants. "The dressing room that we use is a storeroom for the convention center," Miss Mississippi dressing room coordinator Michelle Cocarro said.
