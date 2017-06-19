Consumer Alert: Staying weather aware...

Consumer Alert: Staying weather aware, avoiding scams this hurricane season

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

With the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season underway, Attorney General Jim Hood urges Mississippians to make provisions for possible tropical storms and hurricanes in the upcoming months. Hurricanes and tropical storms can bring storm surges, flooding, and high winds.

Chicago, IL

