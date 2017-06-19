Cindy causes minor flooding across South as rain continues
Standing water still remains in some parts of town after tropical storm Cindy brought heavy rain to the area, Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Leakesville, Miss. Flash flood watches are in effect until early Saturday in north central Tennessee, all of Kentucky and most of West Virginia as the remnants of a tropical storm head deeper inland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|7 hr
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC